IPL 2022 auction: Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapses midway during mega auction

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER File photo of Hugh Edmeades.

In a horrific incident, IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed midway during IPL 2022 auction taking place in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The incident happened when the 63-year-old British auctioneer was going through a long bidding war between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings over Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga. The auction was halted when RCB made a Rs 10.75 crore bid for the Sri Lankan as the camera caught Edmeades lying flat on the floor at the venue.

An early lunch, original lunch schedule was 3 PM IST, was called following the incident and Edmeades was rushed to hospital, reported news agency PTI.

Hugh is a British international fine art, classic car and charity auctioneer. In a 35-year career as a Christie’s auctioneer, he conducted more than 2,500 auctions, selling over 310,000 lots for a sum in excess of £2.7 billion.

Hugh has sold a wide range of items including Old Master, Impressionist & Contemporary paintings, fine furniture, Chinese ceramics & works of art, and film & sporting memorabilia. Whilst at Christie’s, Hugh auctioned works from a number of historic collections, including those of H.R.H. the late Princess Margaret and the late Elizabeth Taylor. In 2004, Hugh conducted the auction of 88 guitars belonging to Eric Clapton raising a total of $7,438,624. Other interesting and unusual highlights have included Audrey Hepburn’s 'little black dress' from Breakfast at Tiffany's which sold in December 2006 for £467,000 and Daniel Craig’s Aston Martin DB10 from James Bond’s Spectre for £2,434,500 in February 2016.

More to follow...