IPL 2022: Ahmedabad, Lucknow to submit draft pick of players by January 22

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) has allotted a deadline of January 22 for the two new IPL franchises Ahmedabad and Lucknow to submit their draft picks of players. IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the development to news agency ANI on Wednesday.

"Ahmedabad and Lucknow franchises have been given January 22 as the deadline to submit the list of their draft picks," Patel said.

IPL's two new teams -- Sanjiv Goenka RPSG Group for the Lucknow franchise and CVC Capital's Ahmedabad team -- on Tuesday had received the formal clearance from the BCCI.

New agency PTI earlier reported that the Ahmedabad franchise will be appointing senior India all-rounder Hardik Pandya as captain. The franchise has almost finalised its deal with Afghan spinner Rashid Khan and keeper-batter Ishan Kishan as their second and third picks from the draft.

The Ahmedabad franchise has already appointed Ashish Nehra as its head coach along with Vikram Solanki as director of cricket and Gary Kirsten as team mentor.

The formal clearance was given after a meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council on Tuesday. Patel had also confirmed that the IPL auction would be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

"Yes, the auction will be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13," said Patel.

(Reported by ANI and PTI)