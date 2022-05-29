Sunday, May 29, 2022
     
IPL 2022: Ahead of much awaited final clash, GT and RR fans battle it out on Twitter

Aachal Maniyar
New Delhi Published on: May 29, 2022 19:59 IST
RR vs GT
Image Source : IPL

RR vs GT in Qualifier 1

The Titans of Gujarat are set to lock horns with the Royals of Rajasthan in the final clash of this season.

While a thrilling match is expected between the the teams that ended at the top two positions of the points table, fans have geared up for the big battle as they have already started the fight on Twitter:

Earlier RR won toss and opted to bat first.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

