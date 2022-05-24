IPL 2022: AB De Villiers confirms his return to tournament next year

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers during a RCB match (file photo)

AB de Villiers said he will "definitely" return to the IPL next year as part of his former franchise the Royal Challengers Bangalore. However he didn't confirm in what capacity.

De Villiers who retired from all forms of cricket in 2021, had been a big part of RCB family.

His former teammate Virat Kohli had earlier said that he was hopeful that the legendary cricketer will be back to the squad in a new role next year.

"I am glad to hear Virat confirmed it. To be honest, we haven't decided on anything yet. I will definitely be around IPL next year. I am not sure in what capacity but I am missing getting back there," De Villiers said. "I have a heard a little bird tweeting, saying that there might be some games in Bangalore. So I would love to return to my second hometown and watch the full capacity stadium there at the Chinnaswamy again. I would love to return, I am looking forward to it," he added.

De villiers has scored 5162 runs by smashing three hundreds and 40 fifties with an average of 39.71 for the red squad.

(Inputs by PTI)