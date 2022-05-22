Sunday, May 22, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2022: 1000 sixes get hit in this season, Know which team hit most and least maximums

IPL 2022: 1000 sixes get hit in this season, Know which team hit most and least maximums

In the match between SRH and PBKS before the qualifiers, Liam Livingstone hammered the historic six leading to the massive total

Aachal Maniyar Written by: Aachal Maniyar
New Delhi Published on: May 22, 2022 23:08 IST
Livingstone
Image Source : IPL

Liam Livingstone hits the 1000th six of IPL 2022

IPL has seen players reaching different milestones, breaking and making records. But this has happened for the first time in the league that as much as 1000 maximums have been smashed.

In the match between SRH and PBKS before the qualifiers, Liam Livingstone hammered the historic six leading to the massive total. He is also the player who has hit the longest six of 117m in this edition.

This is the highest number of sixes hit so far in any IPL edition.

Following are the most number of sixes hit in an IPL season:

2018 - 872 sixes from 60 matches

2019 - 784 sixes from 60 matches
2020 - 734 sixes from 60 matches
2012 - 732 sixes from 75 matches
2014 - 714 sixes from 60 matches

Among the 1000 sixes this year, Rajasthan Royals have hit the most number of maximums i.e 116. They are followed by Kolkata Knight Riders with 113 sixes and Punjab Kings are at the third position with 109 sixes. The teams who contributed the least number of sixes are Gujarat Titans with 69 sixes and Royal Challengers Bangalore with 86 maximums.

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News