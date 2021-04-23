IPL 2021 | Young Ravi Bishnoi gets chance as Punjab Kings elect to bowl against Mumbai; See full Playing XI

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

Punjab are currently sitting seventh on the points table, having won just one out of their four matches. Rahul said that his side lacked 'smartness' in their previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad where they were bowled out for just 120.

Eyeing their second victory of the season, PBKS included young Ravi Bishnoi in the Playing XI in place of M Ashwin. Mumbai, on the other hand, went with an unchanged side that suffered a six-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals.

"We're going to bowl first. I think we lacked cricket smartness in the last game. When we lost early wickets the middle order should have realized that it wasn't a 170 wicket. We need to learn from that.

"The pitch does look sticky and damp and it could get better to bat on later. Just one change: Ravi Bishnoi comes in for Murugan Ashwin. A leggie for a leggie," said Rahul after winning the toss.

"We were going to bat first anyway. While batting first in our games we have understood how to bat as a group. We have made mistakes but we hope we can put everything to rest tonight. When we came here we saw some clouds so hopefully, there shouldn't be any dew. It was just a small niggle on my calf and it looks good now. We are unchanged," said Rohit Sharma.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Sing