IPL 2021 | Working on a new mystery ball: KKR's Varun Chakravarthy

Image Source : IPLT20.COM KKR's Varun Chakravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy said that dew played on his mind forcing the ball to slip out of hands during the Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) here on Monday.

Even then, Chakravarthy picked one for 24 in four overs.

"In the last ten overs, dew really starting setting in and there's a lot of dew. It was really tough to grip the ball, few balls were slipping and we had to dry the ball each and every ball," said Chakravarthy after PBKS innings.

"I make sure that I dry the ball so that I can grip and I can bowl anything I want. But still it does play in the mind that there's too much dew and slipping, so sometimes it can slip out."

The right-arm spinner, known to bowl mystery spin and hasn't been fathomed yet by the batsman got the wicket of Nicholas Pooran on Monday.

Chakravarthy and fellow KKR bowler Sunil Narine bowled the middle overs and kept things tight. They gave away 46 runs in eight overs and picked three wickets.

The Tamil Nadu bowler said that he is working on another mystery ball that will soon come up.

"I am working on it, let's see, if conditions help me, I'll use it. I need a dry ball for that," he added