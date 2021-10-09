IPL 2021: When catches come, I take them, says Nabi after setting record of most catches in a match

Sunrisers Hyderabad slumped to their 11th defeat on Friday night when they lost to Mumbai Indians by 42 runs but the Kane Williamson-led side had a rare moment of joy in the season when Mohammad Nabi set an IPL record of most catches taken in a match.
On a night when SRH bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Ishan Kishan (84 runs of 32 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (82 off 40), the Afghan all-rounder took five crucial catches while MI piled up 235/9.
"When the catches come, will take it. Grabbing on to the chances is crucial, I focus on my fielding. I took five catches and it was good to take them," Nabi said at the post-match press conference.
This was Nabi's first and only appearance for SRH in the UAE leg of the tournament and the 36-year-old spinner admitted it waws hard to play after such a long gap.
"As a cricketer, it is difficult sitting on the bench and then being chosen for a game. It was our last match, so the management told me that I am free to play. I tried to bowl economical spells, Mumbai got off to a good start. I got an opportunity, it is tough to play a game after a long time," said Nabi.