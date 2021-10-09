IPL 2021: When catches come, I take them, says Nabi after setting record of most catches in a match

Image Source : IPLT20.COM SRH's Mohammad Nabi takes a catch against MI in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad slumped to their 11th defeat on Friday night when they lost to Mumbai Indians by 42 runs but the Kane Williamson-led side had a rare moment of joy in the season when Mohammad Nabi set an IPL record of most catches taken in a match.

On a night when SRH bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Ishan Kishan (84 runs of 32 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (82 off 40), the Afghan all-rounder took five crucial catches while MI piled up 235/9.

"When the catches come, will take it. Grabbing on to the chances is crucial, I focus on my fielding. I took five catches and it was good to take them," Nabi said at the post-match press conference.

This was Nabi's first and only appearance for SRH in the UAE leg of the tournament and the 36-year-old spinner admitted it waws hard to play after such a long gap.

"As a cricketer, it is difficult sitting on the bench and then being chosen for a game. It was our last match, so the management told me that I am free to play. I tried to bowl economical spells, Mumbai got off to a good start. I got an opportunity, it is tough to play a game after a long time," said Nabi.