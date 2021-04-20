IPL 2021 | Watch: MS Dhoni predicts how Jadeja should dismiss Buttler during CSK vs RR match

Image Source : IPLT20.COM RR batsman Jos Buttler (in pink) is clean bowled as CSK keeper MS Dhoni looks on in Mumbai on Monday.

Chennai Super Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals by 45 runs on Sunday night to register their second win in IPL 2021. In this match against Rajasthan, captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen guiding bowlers to take wickets in his vintage style while he also saved his wicket by making great dives during the batting.

During a crucial juncture of the game, when Jadeja was bowling top Buttler not out at 49, Dhoni made a prediction that was later shown by Jadeja to be true.

Actually, a video is going viral on social media in which CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is seen prophesying before the wicket of Butlter. In the video, Dhoni was caught telling the fellow player that the ball was dry and would rotate. On his next ball, Jadeja bowled Joss Butler on his spin ball and gave Chennai Super Kings a big success.

This incident is the first ball of the 12th over. Joss Butler was seen in very good touch at that time and he was batting on 49 runs with the help of 5 fours and two sixes. Then Jadeja made a clean bold by trapping him in the trap of his spin.

Remarkably, after the wicket of Joss Butler, the Rajasthan Royals team collapsed like playing cards. When Joss Butler was out, the team's score was 87 runs, but after his dismissal, Rajasthan could only score 143 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the scheduled 20 overs. For Chennai, Moin Ali took three, Jadeja and Sam Curran took two wickets each.

Earlier, Chennai had scored 188 runs while batting first. For CSK, du Plessis had scored 33, Moin Ali 26 and Rayudu 27.