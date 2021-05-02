IPL 2021: Wanted to capitalise on Delhi's small ground, says Jos Buttler after blistering ton

Image Source : IPLT20.COM RR batsman Jos Buttler plays a shot against SRH in New Delhi om Sunday (May 2, 2021).

English batsman Jos Buttler has been a consistent source of runs for Rajasthan Royals and the experienced batsman proved it again on Sunday why he is such a reliable option for the side as he slammed a 64-ball 124 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a commanding win in New Delhi.

Jos, who was dropped at 7 by Vijay Shankar on long-on, shot as many as 11 fours and eight sixes in his firework of an innings that saw him stitch a 150-run stand with Sanju Samson.

Expressing his satisfaction over the innings, Buttler said making the most out of the small Feroze Shah Kotla ground was always his plan as he wanted to spend some time on the crease before going gungho!

"You have to give yourself time and find your way. I tried to stay in and keep the belief that something will click. It's a small ground. The more balls you face you can capitalise in the end. That's been the theme of the IPL - players who are consistent have shown us. I pride myself on my performance for the team," Buttler said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

His partner in crime on the day and team's captain Samson said he also enjoyed the show from the best seat in the house.

"It's always a pleasure to bat with Jos. When Jos goes on, it's always a good sight for us. I think it was a very clinical performance. We started well in the powerplay and just stuck to our plans," Samson said.