IPL 2021 | Virat Kohli to undergo quarantine after reaching Chennai on April 1

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli will be joining their base in Chennai on April 1 for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Bangalore outfit, led by Kohli and having names like AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal in its ranks, will play the tournament opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians on April 9 at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium

Kohli, who left the Pune bio-bubble following India's 2-1 win in the ODI series against England, will be undergoing a seven-day quarantine upon his arrival in Chennai, as reported by ESPNCricinfo.

Earlier in the day, Kohli had shared a glimpse from his session where he was working out on a treadmill. Kohli will undergo quarantine for seven days as per BCCI's standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the IPL amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

After winning the ODI series on Sunday in Pune, Kohli had questioned the scheduling of the matches, hoping that the authorities will look into it.

"Scheduling needs to be looked at in the future, [especially] in these times. Because playing in bio-bubbles will be difficult, and everyone can't have the same mental capacity all the time. I am sure things will be discussed in the future," he said at the post-match presentation.

Immideately after participating in the last year's IPL in the UAE, Indian players have been busy in multi-series tours against Australia (away) and England (home). They have played eight Test matches, six ODIs and six T20 Internationals.

"Sometimes you do get cooked and you do feel like a bit of a change. I am sure things will be discussed and things will change in the future as well. But a different tournament, it brings fresh challenges heading into the IPL."