IPL 2021: RCB captain Virat Kohli arrives in Chennai ahead of opener against Mumbai Indians

Image Source : TWITTER/RCBTWEETS RCB captain Virat Kohli landed in Chennai on Thursday as the side prepares for the opening match of IPL 2021 season against Mumbai Indians on April 9.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli arrived in Chennai on Thursday to join the franchise's camp as it prepares for the opening game on IPL 2021. RCB will face Mumbai Indians in the curtain-raiser of the marquee tournament on April 9.

Kohli has already been in the bio-secure bubble with Team India (during the England series) and will therefore not be serving a quarantine period as he joins the RCB camp.

The official social media account of Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a picture of Kohli to confirm his arrival in Chennai.

"If you thought we were done breaking the internet for the day, think again! Captain Virat Kohli has arrived in Chennai #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021," RCB wrote.

RCB's star batsman AB de Villiers had also reached the city earlier on Thursday.

Deviating from its original format, there will be no home matches for any franchise in the 2021 season of the IPL. Last year, the entirety of the tournament was played in the United Arab Emirates due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- making it the first time when the teams won't play home matches on Indian soil.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are one of the three active franchises in the Indian Premier League which are yet to lift the title. Last year, the RCB reached the playoff stage of the tournament but were defeated by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator.