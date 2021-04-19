IPL 2021 | Unchanged Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai; See full playing XI

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Unchanged Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl

Following the trend at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Chennai Super Kings. Both sides made no changes to their playing XI for the 12th game of the ongoing IPL 2021.

Every side that have won the toss in Mumbai have opted to chase and four of those five matches have ended in favour of the toss-winning side. Rajasthan hence opted to bowl first on Monday.

"We're going to bowl first. It suits well in these conditions. We just need to keep it simple, we trust our team and teammates. We bat really deep. Knowing that you have a deep batting line-up allows you to express yourself. Same team. They're a tough opposition, we respect them but we're sure of giving them a tough competitive game," said Samson.

Chennai as well made no changes to their lineup implying that they backed Ruturaj Gaikwad as their opener despite his quite start to the season.

"No changes for us. Same team. Getting out on good deliveries is okay. Last year would have taught him (Ruturaj) on the highs and lows. As support staff, you can motivate all you want but once you are out there, you are on your own. The pitch looks a bit tacky to start with. Needs to assess things as it comes and also need to keep an eye out on the dew," said Dhoni.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman