IPL 2021: Umran Malik joins Sunrisers Hyderabad as short-term COVID replacement for Natarajan

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have roped in medium pacer Umran Malik as a short-term COVID-19 replacement for T Natarajan for the remainder of their IPL 2021 campaign in the UAE.

Malik, already a part of the Hyderabad contingent as a net bowler, has played one T20 and List A match for Jammu Kashmir and has picked a total of four wickets. He will only be a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad side until Natarajan recovers and is allowed to join the team.

"Under the Regulation 6.1 (c), franchisees are allowed to sign a short-term replacement player until the original squad member is permitted to re-enter the team's bio-secure environment," an IPL release stated about Malik's addition.

Natarajan had tested positive for COVID-19 before the Hyderabad outfit's against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday.

The left-arm pacer is currently under isolation for 10 days and will have to test negative twice before being allowed back into the bio-bubble. The 30-year-old Natarajan has 20 IPL wickets from 24 matches.

