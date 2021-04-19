Image Source : INDIA TV Live Cricket Score, CSK vs RR IPL 2021, Match 12: Follow Live Score and Updates from Mumbai

Live Cricket Score and UpdatesHello and welcome to our live coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 Match 12. Both Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be looking to keep the momentum having bounced back from their defeat in the opener. MS Dhoni will be banking on Deepak Chahar to make an early impact with the ball, while Rajasthan Royals have found more positives from their first two games including a middle-order strength in David Miller. Here, you can find ball-by-ball updates from Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Online. LIVE STREAMING

CSK vs RR, Match 12: Three-time champion Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals would look to build on their first wins and gain momentum when they clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Monday. The two sides bounced back after losing their opening fixtures with wins, albeit in contrasting styles. While the MS Dhoni-led CSK had it easy against Punjab Kings, the Royals scraped through against Delhi Capitals in the final over. Both teams would be eyeing a second win to give their campaign a boost. [READ FULL PREVIEW]