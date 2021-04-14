Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore statistical preview

Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim for a first win of the 2021 Indian Premier League edition when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday. David Warner's SRH faced a 10-run defeat in their opening game of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The RCB, meanwhile, defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by 2 wickets in their opening match. Devdutt Padikkal, who was rested in their opener following his recovery from COVID-19, is likely to return to the top of the order.

RCB opened with captain Virat Kohli and Washington Sundar, who failed to get going. The return of Padikkal, who was in great form in the Vijay Hazare one-dayers, bodes well for RCB.

As the two sides meet in Chennai, let's take a look at some of the key stats ahead of the game:

Head to Head: In 17 encounters between the two sides, SRH leads RCB with 10 wins. In the previous season, the two sides clashed thrice - two times in the group stage, and in the eliminator, where SRH defeated Virat Kohli's men by 6 wickets.

In their past five meetings, SRH lead 3-2 in the number of wins, with two of them coming in the previous season.

Most runs in SRH vs RCB (among current squad)

David Warner (SRH) - 593 Virat Kohli (RCB) - 531 AB de Villiers (RCB) - 520 Kane Williamson (SRH) - 320 Jonny Bairstow (SRH) - 175

Most wickets in SRH vs RCB (among current squad)