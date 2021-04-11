IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders statistical preview

Image Source : IPLT20.COM In 19 encounters between the two sides, the Kolkata Knight Riders have won 12.

With pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar back in their ranks, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday night.

The Hyderabad franchise, though more powerful and well-rounded and having qualified for play-offs last year, have an inferior head-to-head record against their Kolkata counterparts.

The KKR, meanwhile, struggled with their team combination throughout the 2020 edition of the tournament and will aim to strike a balance as they gear up for their opening game of the season.

Head to Head: In 19 encounters between the two sides, Kolkata Knight Riders have an upper hand over the 'Orange Army'. The side has won 12 games against the Sunrisers, as compared to the latter's seven.

In the previous season too, the Knight Riders won both of their games against SRH. In the first leg of the group stage in Abu Dhabi, KKR won comfortably by seven wickets with two overs to spare. The second match ended in a tie, with Lockie Ferguson's brilliant Super Over aiding KKR to victory.

Most runs in SRH vs KKR (among current players)

David Warner (SRH) - 616 Manish Pandey (SRH, KKR) - 377 Kane Williamson (SRH) - 197 Eoin Morgan (KKR, SRH) - 188 Nitish Rana (KKR) - 181

Most wickets in SRH vs KKR (among current players)