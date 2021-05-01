IPL 2021 | SunRisers Hyderabad sack David Warner as captain, Kane Williamson takes charge

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday announced that Kane Williamson will be taking over from David Warner as the captain of the franchise for the remainder of the ongoing Indian Premier League season. Having won just one game so far, the Hyderabad outfit is languishing at the bottom of the points table.

"SunRisers Hyderabad would like to announce that Kane Williamson will be taking over the captaincy for tomorrow's match and for the remainder of IPL 2021.

The team management has also made the decision that they will be changing their overseas combination for tomorrow's match against Rajasthan Royals," SRH said in an official statement.

The franchise said that the decision to replace Warner wasn't an easy one. Warner had led the Hyderabad outfit to the play-offs last season. SRH will next take on Rajasthan Royals against Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where the team management might tinker with overseas picks and give Jason Holder a go-ahead in place of Warner.

"This decision has not come lightly as the management respects the enormous impact David Warner has had for the franchise over a number of years. As we face the remainder of the season we are sure David will continue to help us strive for success both on and off the field," it added.