IPL 2021 | Sunil Gavaskar backs MS Dhoni to get mojo back: We will see more sixes coming off his bat

Image Source : IPLT20.COM MS Dhoni

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-scoring thriller at Wankhede to notch up their third victory of the season. Andre Russell's 54 off 22 and Pat Cummins ' quick-fire 66* went in vain as the Kolkata outfit bundled out for 202 while chasing a hefty total of 220 runs.

Earlier, CSK openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad gave the team a brilliant start with half-centuries. While Gaikwad regained form with a 42-ball 64, du Plessis hammered 95 from 60.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni also hit an 8-ball 17 which included a flat six off Prasidh Krishna. It was also Dhoni's first six of the season. He, however, couldn't stay in the middle for longer as he holed out to Eoin Morgan at extra-cover.

After looking rusty in his first few outings this season, Dhoni found his mojo with a short but eventful cameo on Wednesday. Last year in the UAE, Dhoni had a below-par season with the bat, managing to score just 200 runs in 14 games at an average of 25.

Commenting on Dhoni's knock, legendary India batsman Sunil Gavaskar said that it was good to see the ex-India captain promoting himself up the batting order. Gavaskar also believes Dhoni can only get better with his form as the tournament progresses.

"It is (special). The whole of India loves watching him bat. He has got something special. The more he gets to bat, the better he is going to be as the tournament progresses. And we will probably see a lot more sixes and boundaries coming off his bat the more we saw him bat at No. 4 or No. 5," Gavaskar told Star Sports after CSK's victory.

"He sussed up the situation very well. He realized that more than Rayudu, Raina or Jadeja, he was needed to keep the momentum going. That's what he did with that little cameo of an innings. He made sure CSK didn't take their foot off the accelerator," Gavaskar added.

With three wins in four games, the Chennai outfit will next lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.