IPL 2021 | Steve Smith will bat in Delhi Capitals' top three if he gets opportunity: Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting believes ex-Aussie skipper and star batsman Steve Smith will have a great year for the Delhi outfit this year.

In the IPL 2021 auction, Smith was picked up by Capitals for INR 2.2 crore, just INR 20 lakh more than his base price of INR 2 crore. Ponting also revealed Smith's batting position, saying the Aussie stalwart would feature somewhere in the top three.

“I think the fact that he’s been released from the franchise (Rajasthan Royals) that he’s been at for a long time will make him a bit hungry as well this year.

“So, if he gets an opportunity with us — I think it will be in the top three somewhere — if he gets an opportunity, I’m sure he’ll have a great year for us.

“I caught up with him (recently), he’s very, very keen to go out there and perform well. Obviously, the other side of that is there’s a big auction again next year, so if he happens to have a really good IPL this year, then I’m sure that that price is going to go up for the coming season,” Ricky Ponting told cricket.com.au.

Ponting also said that Smith's presence in the squad will be great for the DC camp, even if the star batsman doesn't find a place in the Playing XI.

“(It’s) great to have him as a part of our squad. As I said — even if he doesn’t play, for instance, to have someone like that around with his sort of knowledge on the game and the T20 game, will be great for our group. I can’t wait to work with him again,” said Ponting.