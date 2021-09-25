SRH vs PBKS Toss Live Updates IPL 2021, Playing XI, Pitch Report: Who will toss favour - Williamson or Rahul?

Image Source : IPLT20.COM SRH's Kane Williamson with PBKS captain KL Rahul

Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings in Match 37 of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Punjab presently stand seventh in the points table with three wins in nine matches while Sunrisers stand bottom of the table with just one win in eight games.

PUNJAB KINGS: Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 9

Tosses won: 3

Tosses lost: 6

Match Result after Tosses won: 1/3 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/6 wins

MATCH RESULT:

RR vs PBKS - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 4 runs

PBKS vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets

DC vs PBKS - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 6 wickets

PBKS vs SRH - PBKS won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 9 wickets

PBKS vs MI - PBKS won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 9 wickets

PBKS vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 5 wickets

PBKS vs RCB - RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 34 runs

PBKS vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets

PBKS vs RR - PBKS won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 2 runs

DELHI CAPITALS - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 8

Tosses won: 6

Tosses lost: 3

Match Result after Tosses won: 5/6 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/3 wins

CSK vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets

RR vs DC - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 3 wickets

DC vs PBKS - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 6 wickets

DC vs MI - MI won the toss, opted to bat - DC won by 6 wickets

SRH vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bat - DC won via Super Over

DC vs RCB - DC won toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 1 run

DC vs KKR - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets

PBKS vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets

DC vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 8 wickets