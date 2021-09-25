SRH vs PBKS Toss Live Updates IPL 2021, Playing XI, Pitch Report: Who will toss favour - Williamson or Rahul?

Indian T20 League
IPL-2021
IPL 2021 SRH vs PBKS Toss Today: Find the list of all toss and match results for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings in IPL 2021 so far.

New Delhi Published on: September 25, 2021 15:52 IST
SRH vs PBKS Toss Live Updates IPL 2021
SRH's Kane Williamson with PBKS captain KL Rahul

Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings in Match 37 of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Punjab presently stand seventh in the points table with three wins in nine matches while Sunrisers stand bottom of the table with just one win in eight games. 

PUNJAB KINGS: Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 9

Tosses won: 3
Tosses lost: 6
Match Result after Tosses won: 1/3 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/6 wins

MATCH RESULT:

RR vs PBKS - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 4 runs
PBKS vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets
DC vs PBKS - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 6 wickets
PBKS vs SRH - PBKS won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 9 wickets
PBKS vs MI - PBKS won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 9 wickets
PBKS vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 5 wickets
PBKS vs RCB - RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 34 runs
PBKS vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets
PBKS vs RR - PBKS won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 2 runs

DELHI CAPITALS - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Delhi Capitals (DC) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST

Total Matches Played - 8
Tosses won: 6
Tosses lost: 3
Match Result after Tosses won: 5/6 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/3 wins

CSK vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets
RR vs DC - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 3 wickets
DC vs PBKS - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 6 wickets
DC vs MI - MI won the toss, opted to bat - DC won by 6 wickets
SRH vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bat - DC won via Super Over
DC vs RCB - DC won toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 1 run
DC vs KKR - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets
PBKS vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets
DC vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 8 wickets

