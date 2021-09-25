SRH vs PBKS Toss Live Updates IPL 2021, Playing XI, Pitch Report: Who will toss favour - Williamson or Rahul?

Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings in Match 37 of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Punjab presently stand seventh in the points table with three wins in nine matches while Sunrisers stand bottom of the table with just one win in eight games.
Total Matches Played - 9
Tosses won: 3
Tosses lost: 6
Match Result after Tosses won: 1/3 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/6 wins
MATCH RESULT:
RR vs PBKS - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 4 runs
PBKS vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets
DC vs PBKS - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 6 wickets
PBKS vs SRH - PBKS won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 9 wickets
PBKS vs MI - PBKS won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 9 wickets
PBKS vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 5 wickets
PBKS vs RCB - RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 34 runs
PBKS vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets
PBKS vs RR - PBKS won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 2 runs
Total Matches Played - 8
Tosses won: 6
Tosses lost: 3
Match Result after Tosses won: 5/6 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/3 wins
CSK vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets
RR vs DC - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 3 wickets
DC vs PBKS - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 6 wickets
DC vs MI - MI won the toss, opted to bat - DC won by 6 wickets
SRH vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bat - DC won via Super Over
DC vs RCB - DC won toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 1 run
DC vs KKR - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets
PBKS vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets
DC vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 8 wickets