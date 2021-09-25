Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, Today Match Playing11, Fantasy Tips, Live Streaming Updates

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) endured their worst-ever start to an Indian Premier League season and are currently reeling at the bottom of the table, with only one win in eight matches. The side also underwent a change in leadership before the end of the first leg of 2021 season, with David Warner being replaced by Kane Williamson. However, the change did little to turn the fortunes for the franchise.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, have also remained inconsistent throughout the season and will be particularly frustrated with their two-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals in their first game since resumption in the United Arab Emirates. KL Rahul's side remained in firm position for a victory in the 186-run chase but faltered in the final over, scoring only one of the required four runs to win.

Both the sides remain in dire need of a victory. While a win in all the remaining games might still not be enough for SRH to qualify in playoffs, KL Rahul's side will remain alive in the race for final four if they beat Kane Williamson's men in Sharjah.

As both the sides meet in the 37th game of the Indian Premier League, let's take a look at the Dream11 Predictions for SRH vs PBKS:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Predicted 11

KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen/Adil Rashid, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Porel and Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Predicted 11

David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Kedhar Jadhav, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma

Let's take a look at indiatvnews' Dream11 side based on predicted 11 of both the sides:

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran

KL Rahul has been consistently among the runs for the Punjab Kings and walks into the fantasy XI. Nicholas Pooran is capable of producing match-winning performances with incredible power-hitting skills, which was evident in the previous game.

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST

Batters: Kane Williamson, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram

Kane Williamson has been one of the few star performers for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season and will remain the key batsman in the middle-order for the side. Mayank Agarwal, alongside KL Rahul, formed a strong opening duo for the PBKS. Aiden Markram, who replaced Dawid Malan in the Kings' side, also performed strongly in his PBKS debut against RR earlier this week.

All-rounder: Jason Holder

Jason Holder has stepped up for the Sunrisers in the past and with the side lacking the services of T Natarajan, Holder's bowling duties have increased. The West Indian all-rounder will also be the key batsman for SRH in the lower-middle order, as the onus will be on him to provide a strong finish for the side.

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Arshdeep Singh

IPL 2021: Punjab Kings (PBKS) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST

Adil Rashid may not have had the most ideal of starts in the IPL, but the spinner might be among the wickets in Sharjah. With shorter boundaries in the stadium, Rashid is likely to be attacked significantly, thus producing more chances of wickets. Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami were brilliant for PBKS in their game against RR and are ideal choices in the Dream11 side.

SRH may not be having a great season so far but Rashid Khan continues to remain their most consistent performer. In absence of left-handed Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed becomes one of SRH's strike bowlers and he bowled at a decent rate against DC in the side's previous game.

PITCH REPORT

Sharjah with its flat surface and short boundary is expected to be a batting paradise, with no margin for error for the bowlers while good deliveries are also punished. The pacers should get the ball to swing around in the early exchanges, keeping the batters on their toes. However, the ball should skid on to the bat under lights, making it easy for strokeplay.

WEATHER REPORT

The weather will remain dry throughout the day and dew is expected as the match progresses.

LIVE STREAMING

You can watch the IPL 2021 SRH vs PBKS Match 37 Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.