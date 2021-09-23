IPL 2021: DC vs SRH - Delhi Capitals have world class bowlers; very fast upfront, says SRH coach Bayliss

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021: SRH vs DC - Delhi Capitals have world class bowlers, very fast upfront, says SRH coach Bayliss

After facing an eight-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) match, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Trevor Bayliss said that Rishabh Pant's side was too good for his team on the day.

After restricting the Sunrisers to 134/9, DC chased down the target with 8 wickets in hand.

Bayliss lauded the DC bowlers, saying that the side boasts of a "world-class" bowling unit.

"Williamson is one of the world's best batters. Even the best batters in the world are not perfect, sometimes they can have an off day. Look, you have to give DC bowlers credit, they bowled well. They have some world-class bowlers and upfront, they are very fast bowlers. They had a good day and we did not, that's the game of cricket," Bayliss said.

The SRH head coach also talked about the side's fast bowler T Natarajan who was ruled out merely hours ahead of the game against Delhi Capitals due to COVID-19 infection.



"DC played way too well for us tonight, Natarajan was going to play, but these guys are professional players, and every time there is an injury before the match, you have to make a replacement, all of the players were used to that but yeah, I hope Natarajan gets over COVID-19 pretty quickly," said the SRH head coach.

Delhi Capitals chased down the target in 17.5 overs. While captain Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 35 off 21 deliveries, the returning Shreyas Iyer (47*) and Shikhar Dhawan (42) also made key contributions. For SRH, Rashid Khan (1/26) and Khaleel Ahmed (1/33) were the only bowlers among the wickets.

"Sometimes low-scoring matches can be very exciting. It depends on whether both teams are scoring low scores. Our guys in the field stuck at it the best we could. The wickets did not come, so it put us under pressure. But the effort our guys put in was nothing to complain about. On another day, when we score more runs, and the pressure we put in the field will help us take wickets," said Bayliss.

With only one win in eight games, SRH are reeling at the bottom of the table while DC regained the top spot with 14 points in nine matches.