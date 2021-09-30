IPL 2021, SRH vs CSK: Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis break eight-season long Chennai record

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Chennai Super Kings openers Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis on Thursday broke an eight-season long partnership record with a 75-run stand in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Lacing seven boundaries and four sixes in the chase of 135, the openers laid a strong foundation for Chennai en route to their 75-run partnership that took their tally to 599 for the season at 54.45 comprising four half-century stands and two century partnerships. The pair surpassed the 2013 tally of 587 runs stitched by Mike Hussey and Suresh Raina.

Overall, it stands eighth in the all-time IPL list that features the tally of 939 runs stitched by the Royal Challengers Bangalore pair of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in 2016 on top. mong openers, it stands seventh in the all-time list. SRH pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow stands atop with their tally of 791 runs in the 2019 season.

Taking about the game, Chennai bowlers restricted Sunrisers to 134 for seven with Saha top-scoring for the side. Josh Hazlewood and Dwayne Bravo were the pick of the bowlers, snaring five wickets between themselves.

Chennai are aiming to become the first team to make the playoffs this season while Sunrisers are hoping to stay alive in the race, albeit mathematically.