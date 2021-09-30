IPL 2021, SRH vs CSK: MS Dhoni rolls back the clock to 'finish it off in style' for Chennai - WATCH

Image Source : IPLT20.COM MS Dhoni

The love fair of MS Dhoni and a six to finish continued on Thursday as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain rolled back the clock to "finish it off in style" in Chennai's six-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Bowling the final over of the chase, SRH pacer Siddarth Kaul brought down the equation to two needed from three balls. But he delivered the fourth ball right into the slot as Dhoni launched it over long-on for a massive six, wrapping up the chase of 135.

This was Dhoni's 39th six in IPL history scored in the 20th over of an innings, the most by any batsman in any over in the tournament. This was also the 24th time Dhoni has remained unbeaten in a successful chase - the joint-most in IPL alongside his teammate Ravindra Jadeja.

Chennai won their ninth win in 11 games in the season to become the first team in IPL 2021 to make the playoffs. SRH, on the other hand, became the first team to fall out of contention.

"It means a lot, because the last time, we said we wanted to come back strong. We are known for that and there was a lot at stake. You won't always win games and a lot didn't go our way last time, and it's important not to make excuses and we have done that this year," said Dhoni in the post-match presentation.