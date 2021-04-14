IPL 2021: SRH send Virat Kohli's RCB to bat first; Devdutt Paddikal back in line-up

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner with RCB counterpart Virat Kohli.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner sent in Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore to bat first after winning the toss in match six of IPL 2021 in Chennai on Wednesday. Kohli made one change in the line up as Devdutt Paddikal is back in the line-up and will open the innings with the skipper.

While experts suggested it's better to bat first after winning the toss as teams have been successful twice of the three times, Warner felt conditions won't change much during the course of the game. He further adeded that Jason Holder and Shahbaz Nadeem are two changes in the team.

"We will bowl first. Don't think the conditions will change a lot, we'll have to play with a positive mindset. The fielding wasn't great, we are looking to improve on that. Jason Holder and Shahbaz Nadeem in, Nabi and Sandeep Sharma aren't playing," he said.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, opined that it wasn't a bad toss to lose as the wicket seems patchy.

"Looks patchy, so not a bad toss to lose. Runs on the board in Chennai is proving to be important, if we do get wickets in the middle overs, it will become difficult," he said.

He further added that the team is far from its best but the focus will be on putting up a good total on the board.

"Was a good game, but we were not at our best - to finish eight down wasn't ideal, but as a bowling unit, it was great to be back in the game. We will need to be professional, play ourselves in and then get a good total. On such pitches strike rotation is important. You don't want to leave too much towards the end. We will need to stay ahead of the game - Padikkal is back, he replaces Rajat Patidar. I will open with him, Shahbaz will bat at three," he said.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem.