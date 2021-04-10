IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan surpasses Virat Kohli to become the leading run-getter against CSK in T20s

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday became the highest run-getter against Chennai Super Kings in all T20 competitions, achieving the feat during the second match of the ongoing IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Dhawan surpassed Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli en route to feat with his knock of 54-ball 85, laced with 10 boundaries and two sixes. Dhawan now has a tally of 910 runs against Chennai, nine more than Kohli's tally of 901. Rohit Sharma stands third with his tally of 749 runs.

En route to the feat, Dhawan also became the first batsman in IPL history to amass 600 fours, 90 more than second-placed David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Dhawan also equalled Kohli in the list of most fifty-plus scores in IPL, both having a tally of 44 such scores. Warner leads the list with 52 such scores, followed by Dhawan and Kohli and AB de Villiers standing third with 41 fifty-plus scores.

Dhawan was involved in a 138-run stand alongside Prithvi Shaw, who scored his seventh half-century in IPL, and the partnership was the second-highest against CSK.

The pair successfully helped Delhi Capitals get off to a promising start in their chase of 189, the target set by Chennai.