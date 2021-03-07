IPL 2021 schedule for Sunrisers Hyderabad: Full fixture, timing in IST, venues and all you need to know

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Sunrisers Hyderbad players.

The much-anticipated Indian Premier League 2021 full schedule was released by the Indian cricket board (BCCI) a day after India triumph England 3-1 in the four-match Test series in Ahmedabad.

While the season will kick off with defending champions facing Mumbai Indians facing Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai, let's take a look at former winners Sunrisers Hyderabad full schedule for the season.

Image Source : TWITTER/SUNRISERS HYDERABAD Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 full schedule.

As the league stages of the competition will be played over three phases with four teams each camped in two cities, the opening phase will see SRH play their first five games in Chennai. The Orange-clad outfit will begin their title challenge against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11 from 7:30 pm IST. This will be followed by RCB (April 14, 7:30 pm) and MI (April 17, 7:30 pm). Their next match in Chennai will be a Wednesday afternoon affair (April 21, 3:30pm) against Kings Punjab followed by their last game of the phase against Delhi Capitals (April 25, 7:30 pm).

SRH will then shift their base to India's capital Delhi, where they will face three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (April 28, 7:30 pm), followed by Rajasthan Royals on May 2, 7:30 pm in first two of their four games of the phase.

SRH were among the title contenders last season when they finished third after losing out to runners-up Delhi Capitals in the Qualifiers 2.