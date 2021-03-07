IPL 2021 schedule for Chennai Super Kings: Full fixtures, timing in IST, venues and all you need to know

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Chennai Super Kings

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the entire schedule for the impending IPL 2021 season, scheduled to start from April 9 in Chennai, and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will begin their campaign an evening later when they take on previous season's runner-up, Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Chennai will be playing their first five games in Mumbai, before playing their next four in Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla, the three later that at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and final two of their league games at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Only two of their league games have been scheduled early while the remaining 12 are for the evening slot.

Chennai will be raring to make an impactful return after a forgettable outing in the UAE where they finished sixth in the table, missing the playoffs for the first time in IPL history. Chennai have made quite a few good picks at the auction, making a more spin-heavy lineup with the addition of batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and two all-rounders in Moeen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham.

Here's Chennai Super Kings' full schedule for IPL 2021...

1. 10-04 - CSK v DC, Mumbai, 7.30pm

2. 16-04 - Punjab Kings v CSK, Mumbai, 7.30pm

3. 19-04 - CSK vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai, 7.30pm

4. 21-04 - KKR vs CSK, Mumbai, 7.30pm

5. 25-04 - CSK vs Royal Challengers, Mumbai, 3.30pm

6. 28-04 - CSK vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi, 7.30pm

7. 01-05 - Mumbai Indians vs CSK, Delhi, 7.30pm

8. 05-05 - Rajasthan Royals vs CSK, Delhi, 7.30pm

9. 07-05 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs CSK, Delhi, 7.30pm

10. 09-05 - CSK vs Punjab Kings, Bangalore, 3.30pm

11. 12-05 - CSK vs KKR, Bangalore, 7.30pm

12. 16-05 - CSK vs Mumbai Indians, Bangalore, 7.30pm

13. 21-05 - Capitals vs CSK, Kolkata, 7.30pm

14. 23-05 - RCB vs CSK, Kolkata, 7.30pm