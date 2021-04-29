IPL 2021: Sanju Samson expects RR batsman to do better job after loss to MI

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson in action against Mumbai Indians in New Delhi on Thursday (April 29, 2021).

Rajasthan Royals players must have left the pitch with a bad taste in their mouth in New Delhi on Sunday after Mumbai Indians had a comfortable seven-wicket win over their rivals in Match 24 of IPL 2021. Chasing a decent target of 172, MI romped to win with nine balls to spare. Telling contribution from Quinton de Kock, who finally found form with a 70 not out innings on the day, just showed what Royals lacked in their batting as Sanju Samson's 42 and Jos Buttler's 41 were the biggest innings from their side.

Royals looked comfortable at 145 at the beginning of the 16th over but the quality of MI bowling came at the fore once again as they gave away just 26 runs after that.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, losing captain Samson admitted that batsmen needed to do a bit more in order to notch up wins as the side now languish second from the bottom of the table with just two victories in six games.

"We were a few runs short, 20-25 short. We built it up nicely and didn't capitalise. I think they had a very decent bowling line-up, we also have a good bowling line-up. It's just about our batters performing a little more and I'm sure we'll do it.," Samson said.

"Till now our bowlers have done a good job. Our bowlers did well but it was a good wicket. It's just about scoring more. The process to do that is to back ourselves and play some positive cricket."