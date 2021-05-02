IPL 2021 | Saba Karim joins Delhi Capitals as head of talent search

Indian T20 League
The 53-year-old Karim has played 34 ODIs apart from a single Test between mid 90's to early 2000 before a freak eye injury ended his career.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: May 02, 2021 16:00 IST
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

Delhi Capitals

Former India wicketkeeper and national selector Saba Karim was on Sunday appointed Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals' head of talent search.

Karim, till January, was BCCI's General Manager (Cricket Operations). The 53-year-old Karim has played 34 ODIs apart from a single Test between mid 90's to early 2000 before a freak eye injury ended his career.

Speaking about joining as talent scout, Karim said, "I am very excited to begin my role as Talent Scout for the Delhi Capitals."

"The IPL has, over the years, unearthed so much talent, and continues to produce world class action. Delhi Capitals is an exciting team to work with, and I am looking forward to help them grow further," he added.

He also commended the players who are away from their families in times of COVID-19 pandemic. "Firstly, I would like to commend the incredible courage shown by the players during this year's IPL," said Karim.

"It's not easy for anyone to stay away from their loved ones at this very difficult time. Yet they have stuck around, and continued playing the tournament, for which they deserve plenty of credit."

