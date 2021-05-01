Indian T20 League
IPL-2021
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2021 | SA pacer Gerald Coetzee named as Liam Livingstone's replacement in Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021 | SA pacer Gerald Coetzee named as Liam Livingstone's replacement in Rajasthan Royals

The Royals are slated to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: May 01, 2021 22:46 IST
IPL 2021, RR, Ilam livingstone
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

Livingstone had pulled out of the tournament due to bio-bubble fatigue last month.

Rajasthan Royals on Saturday signed South African pacer Gerald Coetzee as a replacement for England batsman Liam Livingstone for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

Livingstone had pulled out of the tournament due to bio-bubble fatigue last month.

Related Stories

"Rajasthan Royals have signed South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee as a replacement for England's Liam Livingstone for the remainder of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021," an IPL media release said.

The 20-year-old Coetzee has played eight T20 matches so far and has taken nine wickets at an average of 23.33 in the format. He has represented his country in two under-19 World Cups.

The Royals are slated to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Sunday. 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X