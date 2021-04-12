'That is right-arm perpendicular': IPL pokes fun at Riyan Parag for his unique bowling action - WATCH

Image Source : @IPL Riyan Parag

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag came up with a unique bowling action during the fourth match of IPL 2021, against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. And Indian Premier League's Twitter hilariously reacted to his action.

It was in the 10th over of the innings when Parag came up with the unique action, a blend of Kedar Jadhav and Lasith Malinga. Umpire immediately had a chat with him, warning the youngster to not bowl fuller.

"That is right-arm perpendicular. What name can you think of for this unique action?," tweeted IPL on Monday while sharing pictures of his bowling action.

Parag dismissed Chris Gayle two deliveries later, for 40 runs as Punjab Kings lost their second wicket. Mayank Agarwal was dismissed for 15 at the start of the match with debutant Chetan Sakariya dismissing the batsman.

Earlier in the evening, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl first in Mumbai.