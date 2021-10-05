RR vs MI IPL 2021 Toss LIVE Updates Match Today, Playing XI: Who will win toss today, Samson or Rohit?

Image Source : IPLT20.COM RR vs MI IPL 2021 Toss LIVE Updates Match Today

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will look the make the most of their very last opportunity of making the playoffs of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 when they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) who are vying for the same fourth spot in the knockouts berth. Placed seventh and sixth respectively, with 10 points each from 12 games, neither side can afford any mistake with Kolkata Knight Riders, witha superior NRR and two points clear from 13 games, sitting comfortably to stake the final playoffs berth.

Total Matches Played - 12

Tosses won: 7

Tosses lost: 5

Match Result after Tosses won: 3/7 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/5 wins

MATCH RESULT:

RR vs PBKS - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 4 runs

RR vs DC - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 3 wickets

CSK vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 45 runs

RCB vs RR - RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 10 wickets

RR vs KKR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 6 wickets

MI vs RR - MI won the toss, opted to bowl - MI won by 7 wickets

RR vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 55 runs

RR vs PBKS - PBKS won toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 2 runs

DC vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 33 runs

SRH vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 7 wickets

RR vs RCB - RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 7 wickets

RR vs CSK - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 7 wickets

Total Matches Played - 12

Tosses won: 7

Tosses lost: 5

Match Result after Tosses won: 1/6 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/5 wins

MI vs RCB: RCB win toss, opt to bowl - MI lost by 2 wickets

MI vs KKR: KKR win toss, opt to bowl - MI won by 10 runs

MI vs SRH: MI win toss, opt to bat - MI won by 13 runs

MI vs DC: MI win toss, opt to bat - MI lost by 6 wickets

MI vs PBKS: PBKS win toss, opt to bowl - MI lost by 9 wickets

RR vs MI: MI win toss, opt to bowl - MI won by 7 wickets

MI vs CSK: MI win toss, decide to bowl - MI won by 4 wickets

CSK vs MI: CSK win toss, elect to bat - CSK won by 20 runs

MI vs KKR: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 7 wickets

RCB vs MI: MI won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 54 runs

MI vs PBKS: MI won the toss, opted to bowl - MI won by 6 wickets

MI vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 4 wickets