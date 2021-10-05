RR vs MI IPL 2021 Toss LIVE Updates Match Today, Playing XI: Who will win toss today, Samson or Rohit?

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will look the make the most of their very last opportunity of making the playoffs of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 when they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) who are vying for the same fourth spot in the knockouts berth. Placed seventh and sixth respectively, with 10 points each from 12 games, neither side can afford any mistake with Kolkata Knight Riders, witha superior NRR and two points clear from 13 games, sitting comfortably to stake the final playoffs berth.
Total Matches Played - 12
Tosses won: 7
Tosses lost: 5
Match Result after Tosses won: 3/7 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/5 wins
MATCH RESULT:
RR vs PBKS - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 4 runs
RR vs DC - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 3 wickets
CSK vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 45 runs
RCB vs RR - RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 10 wickets
RR vs KKR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 6 wickets
MI vs RR - MI won the toss, opted to bowl - MI won by 7 wickets
RR vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 55 runs
RR vs PBKS - PBKS won toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 2 runs
DC vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 33 runs
SRH vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 7 wickets
RR vs RCB - RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 7 wickets
RR vs CSK - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 7 wickets
Total Matches Played - 12
Tosses won: 7
Tosses lost: 5
Match Result after Tosses won: 1/6 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/5 wins
MI vs RCB: RCB win toss, opt to bowl - MI lost by 2 wickets
MI vs KKR: KKR win toss, opt to bowl - MI won by 10 runs
MI vs SRH: MI win toss, opt to bat - MI won by 13 runs
MI vs DC: MI win toss, opt to bat - MI lost by 6 wickets
MI vs PBKS: PBKS win toss, opt to bowl - MI lost by 9 wickets
RR vs MI: MI win toss, opt to bowl - MI won by 7 wickets
MI vs CSK: MI win toss, decide to bowl - MI won by 4 wickets
CSK vs MI: CSK win toss, elect to bat - CSK won by 20 runs
MI vs KKR: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 7 wickets
RCB vs MI: MI won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 54 runs
MI vs PBKS: MI won the toss, opted to bowl - MI won by 6 wickets
MI vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 4 wickets