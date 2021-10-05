IPL 2021, RR vs MI: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian batsman to smash 400 sixes in T20 cricket

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians batsman Rohit Sharma on Tuesday became the first Indian batsman to smash 400 sixes in T20 cricket. He achieved the feat during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Rohit smashed two sixes in the innings - got under the slower and fuller delivery from Mustafizur Rahman in the first over to dispatch it over the bowler's head and slog-swept the googly from Shreyas Gopal over deep backward square leg in the third over - en route to his knock of 22 off 13 to reach the milestone.

Rohit is the seventh in the 400-six club with veteran West Indies batsman Chris Gayle leading the chart with 1042 sixes. 227 of those sixes came in his IPL career, which is the third-most by a batsman in the history of the tournament and most by an Indian batsman. The remaining 133 sixes have come in T20I cricket, which is the second-highest in world cricket after Martin Guptill (147) and highest by an Indian.

Talking about the game, Mumbai Indians pacers restricted Rajasthan Royals to just 90/9 in 20 overs. Nathan Coulter-Nile picked four wickets, James Neesham picked three while Jasprit Bumrah snared the other two.