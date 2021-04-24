IPL 2021, RR vs KKR | Lacked a lot of intent throughout the whole innings: KKR skipper Eoin Morgan

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Eoin Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan was left disappointed after a six-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday that pushed them down to the bottom of the table. Morgan blamed "lack of intent" from the batsmen as the reason behind their fourth defeat in the season.

"The batting let us down. We lacked a lot of intent throughout the whole innings. We were behind the game right from the get-go. Didn’t put the bowlers under enough pressure. RR adapted to the pitch much better. We were probably 40 short which is a lot in a T20 game," said Morgan in the post-match presentation.

Kolkata managed to post only 133 for nine in 20 overs, on a Wankhede pitch where the pacers looked to dish out more cutters than usual. Almost 70 per cent of the deliveries on Saturday by the Royals attack were between 90 and 130 kmph.

"The wicket today wasn’t as good as it has been here at the Wankhede and that was a challenge in itself. Every time we tried taking an attacking option, we lost a wicket. Left us a lot to do at the back end, which we didn’t obviously do. Clearer the mind, the easier it is (to play with intent). We want guys to play free-flowing cricket. It wasn’t there today unfortunately," Morgan added.

Taking on the chase cautiously, Royals got over the line with seven balls to spare where captain Sanju Samson top scored with his patient 41-ball 42.

For Rajasthan, it was only the second win of the season, which places them at the sixth spot in the table.