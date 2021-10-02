IPL 2021, RR vs CSK: Gaikwad capitalised well; Rajasthan took the game away in first six overs, says Dhoni

Image Source : IPLT20.COM MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's blitz at the start and all-rounder Shivam Dube's half-century helped Rajasthan Royals secure a seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in a high-scoring contest on Saturday.

Chasing 190 in Abu Dhabi, Rajasthan raced away to a flying start, with Jaiswal scoring 50 from 21 deliveries. Dube took charge towards the end, notching up his maiden IPL fifty and taking his side over the finish line.

Chennai skipper MS Dhoni admitted that Rajasthan "took the game away" in the Powerplay and jested about 250 being a par total on the surface. It was Dhoni's 200th appearance as an IPL side's captain.

"They just took the game away in the first 6 overs. 250 would've been closer to par. A bad toss to lose. 190 was a good score, and the dew made it flat, and the ball started coming on well. You needed to bat well, and they did that, and put pressure on the bowlers," he said after the match.

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad notched up his maiden IPL ton to help Chennai post an intimidating total on the scoreboard. He raced to his hundred in just 60 balls, smashing five huge sixes and nine boundaries.

The 24-year-old top-order batter continued his brilliant IPL run in the UAE. His scores in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 read -- 101*(60), 45(38), 40(28), 38(26), 88*(58), 62*(49), 72(53), 65*(51).

Gaikwad, who was roped in by Chennai at his base price of Rs 20 lakh in 2019, has repaid the three-time champions handsomely.

On Gaikwad's show, Dhoni said, "Ruturaj capitalised really well. Often when you lose the game it can get brushed under the carpet but it was a brilliant innings. I think the batsmen must assess quickly what is a good score, and you tend to go hard in the T20 format and then realise that it's not a 160-180 wicket. They assessed the conditions quickly."

Rajasthan captain heaped praise on Dube and Jaiswal, adding that they are taking one game at a point. The Royals, who are sixth on the points table, kept their playoffs hopes alive with the win over Chennai.

"Very happy for Jaiswal, we are very sure he'll make it big. We have been discussing about Dube in the last 2-3 games. We thought today might be his day. He has been working hard in the nets. Unbelievable batting by Gaikwad. There's no risk the way he plays. Very happy he scored a hundred, respect him. We are not thinking too far ahead, one game at a time," Samson signed off.