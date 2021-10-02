Indian T20 League
  5. IPL 2021 RR vs CSK: Know about Rajasthan Royals debutant, Glenn Phillips

Phillips, the 24-year-old, who has featured in a lone Test and 25 T20Is for New Zealand, recently played in The Hundred for Welsh Fire.

New Delhi Updated on: October 02, 2021 20:00 IST
Glenn Phillips was handed his debut cap as Rajasthan Royals went with a rejigged squad in their IPL 2021 encounter against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. 

Rajasthan made four changes to their playing eleven. Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, Akash Singh and Mayank Markande come in for Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag and Chris Morris. 

Phillips, the 24-year-old, who has featured in a lone Test and 25 T20Is for New Zealand, recently played in The Hundred for Welsh Fire. He had come in the Royals camp as a replacement for Jos Buttler, who pulled out of the tournament.

The right-hander has gathered 2988 runs at 32.1 with a strike rate of 142 in 103 T20 games. This year, he has scored 867 runs at 36.12 at a strike rate of 150.52 in 29 T20 games.

