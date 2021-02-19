IPL 2021 | Rohit Sharma welcomes new Mumbai Indians players to 'city of heroics'

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma welcomed players who were bought by the defending champions in the IPL 2021 Auction on Thursday in Chennai.

Rohit took it to social media to post a video that showed all seven players with Mumbai Indians' anthem playing in the background. "Welcome to the city of heroics!" wrote Rohit in the caption.

The Mumbai outfit bought Nathan Coulter-Nile and Adam Milne to bolster their bowling unit. MI bought back Coulter-Nile for INR 5 crore after managing to add New Zealand's Milne to the squad for INR 5.4 crore. MI also added an all-rounder to the squad in the form of James Neesham, who was bought at his base price of INR 50 lakh.

Mumbai still have Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Dhawal Kulkarni in their pace department. The franchise also snapped up Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, and Marco Jansen, a young South African quick, for INR 20 lakh each. They also managed to bag veteran Piyush Chawla for INR 2.40 crore and Yudhvir Charak for INR 20 lakh.

Mumbai Indians got the seven players for only Rs 11.7 crore at the mini-auction on Thursday. Earlier, MI had retained most of their players. However, they had released Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, James Pattinson and Coulter-Nile.

List of players retained

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan

Players bought at IPL 2021 Auction:

Adam Milne (INR 3.20 Cr), Nathan Coulter-Nile (INR 5 cr), Piyush Chawla (INR 2.40 Cr), James Neesham (INR 50 L), Yudhvir Charak (INR 20 L), Marco Jansen (INR 20 L), Arjun Tendulkar (INR 20 L)