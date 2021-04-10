Image Source : TWITTER/IMRO45 IPL 2021: 'Yesterday, it was more than just a game for me': Rohit Sharma reveals message for special cause

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma took to his official Twitter profile to reveal a message for a special cause, posting pictures from yesterday's IPL 2021 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Rohit sported a message for the cause 'Save The Rhino' on his shoes as he came out to bat during the match. The MI skipper has raised his voice for the cause on several occasions.

"Yesterday when I walked on to the field it was more than just a game for me. Playing cricket is my dream and helping make this world a better place is a cause we all need to work towards," Rohit wrote.

The message on the shoes read, "Save the Rhino."

"It was special for me to take a cause so close to my heart with me on the field while I do what I love. Every step matters," he further wrote on his Twitter profile.

The Mumbai Indians faced a two-wicket defeat in the opening match of the season against RCB. Rohit, who started his innings brightly, was run-out due to miscommunication with MI debutant Chris Lynn on 19.

MI scored 159/9 batting first, while the RCB chased the target on the final delivery of the match.

The five-time IPL champions will return to the field on April 13 when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai.