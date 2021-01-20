Wednesday, January 20, 2021
     
Rajasthan Royals name Sanju Samson as captain for IPL 2021 after releasing Steve Smith

Rajasthan Royals named Sanju Samson as their new skipper for the impending IPL 2021 season, after parting ways with Steve Smith.

New Delhi Updated on: January 20, 2021 18:29 IST
Rajasthan Royals, the winner of the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Wednesday, named Sanju Samson as their new skipper for the impending IPL 2021 season, after parting ways with Steve Smith

Manoj Badale, RR's co-owner, confirmed the news as quoted by ESPNCricinfo. They earlier released Smith, who scored 311 runs in 14 games last season while leading the Royals to just six wins the league. Rajasthan finished bottom of the table. 

"Sanju is at the start of his journey as a leader - and Kumar Sangakkara is joining as a director of cricket. He's understated and is a very, very strong individual. [Being a] Wicketkeeper is a great position to captain the team," said Badale.

