IPL 2021 remaining games can't be played in India; UK, UAE and Aus considered as venue: Report

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of IPL trophy.

After the postponement of IPL 2021 last Tuesday due to COVID-19, BCCI has decided that the remaining game of the IPL 2021 can not be played in India regardless of an available window because of overseas cricketers unavailability, reported Times of India.

The remaining matches of the season -- called Phase 2 -- are being considered to be played in one of the three countries -- namely UAE, UK and Australia -- and depends on where the T20 World Cup will be played later this year.

“It has to be played overseas. Certain suggestions have already been heard. The BCCI just has to make up its mind,” top sources in the board told TOI.

As per the detailed TOI report, three suggestion has been made for the Phase 2.

Plan A is to move IPL to the UAE, a tried and tested venue in IPL 2020, and it also a possible venue for T20 World Cup (from October 22) after the September window for IPL. The suggestion is to, once India's tour of England ends on September 14, they will head to the UAE, where they will be quarantined for a week, and then complete the remaining 31 matches.

However, the impediment is the UAE weather during that time of the year as it begins to cool down from October onwards.

Plan B is moving it to the United Kingdom, where the remaining matches could be played once the England-India series end. Earlier, few English Counties, reeling with pandemic losses, have shown enthusiasm to host IPL matches on their ground.

If it works out, the venue is most feasible to host because of the weather while overseas players will also be comfortable travelling to the nation.

Plan C is to host IPLin Australia if the T20 World Cup is hosted in Australia, then India can barter the 2022 edition of the WC -- to be hosted Down Under.

“Cricket Australia certainly won’t mind this exchange if their government allows. And since international players will anyway arrive there for the World Cup, Perth – which is three-and-half-hours ahead of Indian Standard Time – can host Phase-2 to cater to Indian prime-time,” sources said.

“This can happen only if the Australian government changes its mind and if broadcasters are willing to agree,” they add.