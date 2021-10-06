IPL 2021, RCB vs SRH - George Garton to be a superstar in international and franchise cricket: Mark Butcher

Image Source : IPLT20.COM George Garton

Former England batsman Mark Butcher has picked out England all-rounder George Garton as a superstar in international as well as franchise cricket in the world. He pointed out that Garton, who is yet to make his international debut, has got everything as an all-round package.

Garton was roped in as replacement for Australia pacer Kane Richardson by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the second leg of IPL 2021 in the UAE. In two appearances, he has picked up two wickets.

"I love the fact that George Garton has gotten a gig with RCB because I think he is going to be a superstar in international and franchise cricket around the world. Terrific athlete -- left-arm, quick, got good slower balls, brilliant fielder, smashes it out of the park. He's got everything. He would certainly be in the side," said Butcher on Cricket.com's Man vs Machine show on Wednesday.

Butcher also shared his thoughts on other foreign picks by RCB ahead of their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi later in the evening.

"Glenn Maxwell is my No. 1 choice. AB de Villiers has been quiet, but he's still AB de Villiers. Dan Christian in the backend of his career has become a terrific performer in short-form cricket. I like the way they lined up in the last game against Punjab Kings and I suspect they'll go something similar to that again this time."

Another player from the RCB camp who caught Butcher's eye has been opener Devdutt Padikkal. "His form has been so consistent in the IPL. It's one thing to go out there and strike at a very high rate, but it's another thing to consistently churn out scores even in low-scoring games."

The 49-year-old concluded by saying that all-rounder Jason Holder should be retained by SRH and that he sees RCB as the winner for today's match. "Jason Holder aside, who has been unbelievably impressive for Sunrisers Hyderabad, considering just how poor they've been. The fight has left the building for Sunrisers Hyderabad and therefore, there's only one winner and that's RCB."