IPL 2021 RCB vs MI: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian player to complete 10,000 T20 runs

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli on Sunday became the first Indian player to reach 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. Kohli, widely regarded among the greatest white-ball batsmen, now has over 10,000 runs in 314 T20s at an average of 41.5.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper achieved the milestone with a six off Jasprit Bumrah in the IPL 2021 encounter against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

West Indies dasher Chris Gayle leads the list with over 14,000 runs, with his fellow countryman Kieron Pollard on the second spot with 11,195 runs, Pakistan's Shoaib Malik (10,808 runs) is third, with Kohli and David Warner (10,019 runs) ranked fourth and fifth respectively.

Among Indians, Rohit Sharma is second with 9348 T20 runs. Suresh Raina (8649 runs) and Shikhar Dhawan (8618 runs) are ranked third and fourth respectively.

Talking about Kohli's IPL record, the right-hander has been a part of the Bangalore outfit since 2008, gathering over 6000 runs for the franchise since the T20 tournament's inception. He also has five IPL tons under his belt.

In the ongoing IPL 2021, Bangalore, vying for their maiden title, are currently placed third on the points table with five wins in nine games. The 14th IPL edition is also Kohli's last assignment as RCB skipper.

Players with 10,000 or more runs in T20 cricket: