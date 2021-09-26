IPL 2021 RCB vs MI: Kohli hits 42-ball 51 against Mumbai, pips Dhawan in elusive list

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli notched up his 42nd IPL half-century in an IPL 2021 encounter against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper hit three fours and as many sixes en route his fifty, helping his side accomplish a decent start in Dubai after fellow opener Devdutt Padikkal's early departure.

With his half-century, Kohli also surpassed Shikhar Dhawan in the list of most 50-plus IPL scores by a player. He now has 47 50-plus scores, one more than Dhawan and seven short of David Warner. The Aussie southpaw has 54 50-plus scores to his name in the IPL. AB de Villiers (43) and Rohit Sharma (41) are the next two names on the list.

It was an eventful night for Kohli, who also clocked the 10,000-run mark in T20 cricket before falling to Adam Milne in the 16th over. He ended up scoring 51 from 41 deliveries.

Kohli, who is set to step down from RCB captaincy at the end of this season, had come into the match 13 short of 10,000 T20 runs. Before the encounter against MI, Kohli had played 298 T20 innings, scoring runs at an average of 41.61 and having five tons and 73 fifties to his name. His highest individual score in the format is 113.

Talking about the 32-year-old's IPL record, Kohli has over 6,000 IPL runs under his belt at an average of almost 38. He is also the leading run-scorer of the T20 tournament.