RCB vs KKR | Watch: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar fall prey to Varun Chakravarthy in one over

Image Source : IPLT20.COM RCB skipper Virat Kohli walks back to pavilion after falling to KKR's Varun Chakravarthy in Chennai on Sunday.

Varun Chakravarthy might have missed on an international debut over the injury but the disappointment certainly seems to have no bearing on his performance. At least that's what his recent performance in IPL 2021 suggests. Turning up for Kolkata Knight Riders, the off-spinner showed why he is still a prime candidate to be part of the Indian team as he picked two wickets in his very first over against table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The first wicket came out to be the biggest prize of the day as he removed dangerman Virat Kohli in the very second ball of his first over (second over of the match) with RCB left in a spot of bother with just 6 runs on the board. Kohli, who stepped out of his crease with the intention to clear the fences, miscued the ball towards the cover area, where Rahul Tripathi made a diving effort to take a remarkable catch.

Watch: https://www.iplt20.com/video/231523/m10-rcb-vs-kkr-virat-kohli-wicket

Three balls later, Patidar (1) followed the skipper back to the pavilion as a flatter by Varun, drifted back into the right-hander (1), whose lazy feet movement didn't help the cause; leaving his off stumps rattled after taking inside edge of his bat and brushing the back pad.

Watch: https://www.iplt20.com/video/231528/m10-rcb-vs-kkr-rajat-patidar-wicket

At the time of writing this report, RCB pushed their way back into the game by the end of the first powerplay as a 19-ball 30 by Glenn Maxwell took RCB past 50 in seven overs with no further damage.