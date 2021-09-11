Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021: RCB to arrange charter flight to fly Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj from Manchester to Dubai

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be arranging a charter flight to fly their captain Virat Kohli and bowler Mohammed Siraj from Manchester to Dubai, according to ANI. The flight will be scheduled on Saturday night.

The duo will then undergo a six-day quarantine period before joining the rest of the RCB squad in the bio-secure bubble.

"Yes, we have arranged a charter flight for Virat and Siraj, both of them will be flying out at 11:30 PM UK time on Saturday and they will reach Dubai early Sunday morning. Safe transit of players is the utmost priority for RCB. They will undergo 6-day quarantine there before joining the team bubble," a source told ANI.

The fifth Test between England and India in Manchester was cancelled amid COVID-19 fears in the Indian camp. The ECB had released a statement on the cancellation, informing that the India is "regrettably unable to field a team."

The development came after the touring side was left on tenterhooks following physio Yogesh Parmar's positive COVID-19 test that led to concerns that the infection could spread during the match, which was eventually cancelled a couple of hours before toss.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are looking to get their Indian and English players on a commercial plane to UAE a day after the fifth Test in Manchester was cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the visitors' camp.

Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shardul Thakur, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran are part of the CSK squad which has already started training ahead of the IPL resuming September 19.