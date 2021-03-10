IPL 2021 | RCB sign New Zealand's Finn Allen as replacement for Josh Philippe

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Finn Allen

Ahead of the fourteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Finn Allen as a replacement for Josh Philippe. Philippe will be unavailable for the entire season due to personal reasons.

Finn has featured in 12 First-class games for New Zealand and scored three half-centuries. Finn's base price was equivalent to that of Philippe (INR 20 lakh) and the upcoming edition will be the Kiwi player's first IPL season.

"We regret to inform that Josh Philippe has made himself unavailable for IPL 2021 due to personal reasons. As a result, we have picked an exciting top order batsman in Finn Allen," wrote RCB on Twitter.

In the last IPL edition in the UAE, Philippe had scored 78 runs in five matches for the Bangalore outfit.

Virat Kohli-led RCB will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener of IPL 2021 in Chennai. In the IPL 2021 auction, Glenn Maxwell was successfully picked up by RCB for a massive INR 14.25 crore, starting from his base price of INR 2 crore.

RCB also got hold of New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson for INR 14.25 crore and Kerala batsman Mohammed Azharuddeen for INR 20 lakh. In the end, the Bangalore side also snapped up Australia all-rounder Daniel Christian.

Retained Players:

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed and Pavan Deshpande.

Traded Players:

Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel

Bought in the IPL 2021 Auction:

Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Dan Christian, KS Bharat, Suyash Prabhudessai