IPL 2021: RCB's Harshal Patel takes Most Valuable Player award after winning Purple Cap

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Harshal Patel was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) after taking 32 wickets throughout the season. Patel also won the Purple Cap for the edition, finishing eight ahead of the second-highest wicket-taker.

Patel made a stellar start to the season, taking five wickets in his first game for RCB against the Mumbai Indians. He continued on his good run in the second leg of the tournament in the UAE, taking 15 wickets in eight games.

This included a hat-trick against Mumbai Indians in Dubai, where he finished with impressive figures of 4/17.

Apart from being named the MVP, he was also given the Gamechanger of the Season award. "Thank you everyone for nominating me. It was a great season for me, and we played some great cricket," said Harshal.

Upon receiving the MVP award, he said that his performance was very gratifying.

"Thank you very much. It has been an extremely gratifying season for me. It means a lot for personally. I am pretty happy, and the way I bowled throughout the season was very gratifying," said the bowler.

Harshal Patel has also been named as a net bowler for Team India for the 2021 T20 World Cup, which begins on October 17.