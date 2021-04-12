IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings statistical preview

Image Source : TWITTER/RAJASTHANROYALS Rajasthan Royals' skipper Sanju Samson

With three games down, which brought plenty exciting moments for the global cricket lovers, Indian Premier League 2021's 4th match is expected to be a mouth-watering clash with enough firepower in both the sides, ie Rajasthan Royals and rechristened Punjab Kings, who will face each other in Mumbai on Monday.

While Royals endured a horrendous season last year with a bottom-placed finish with six wins in 14 games, they do enjoy a superior head-to head record against fellow perennial underachievers Punjab, who will expect a change of fortune with the new and young captain in Sanju Samson.

Head to Head in IPL : Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings have played 21 matches in the IPL so far.

RR vs PBKS IPL Record:

Matches – 21

RR won – 12

PBKS won – 9

Punjab Kings’ one of the wins came in Super Over.

2000 – PBKS skipper KL Rahul could become the first Indian batsman to score 2000 runs for the franchise and second player overall to score the same for the franchise if he scores 78 runs on the day. The first PBKS batsman to score 2000 runs is Australian opener Shaun Marsh, who has amassed 2477 runs for the outfit.

350 – Chris Gayle needs a solitary six to become the first batsman to hit 350 sixes in IPL.

84 – 41-year-old Chris Gayle, who has played 31 innings so far for Punjab Kings, has shot 84 sixes for Punjab Kings in the IPL.

6 – Sanju Samson, who took over the captaincy duty from released Oz Steve Smith before the IPL auction, will become the sixth players to lead Rajasthan Royals when he takes the field on Monday.

2000 – Sanju Samson also requires a 93-run knock to become third batsman to score 2000 runs for Royals. Former franchise players Ajinkya Rahane and Shane Watson are the batsman in the 2000-club at the moment.

500 – Chris Gayle also needs one more run to complete 500 IPL runs against Rajasthan Royals.

40.37 – Ben Stokes’ bowling average for Rajasthan Royals in IPL. He has taken only 16 wickets at this average in 30 IPL matches for them.